Dallas Cowboys: Charlotte Jones-Anderson divorce case goes to court

CANTON, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) - Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Dallas Cowboy Rayfield Wright has died. He was 76.The Pro Football Hall of Fame reported on Thursday, April 7 that Wright's wife, Di, told them that he had died after being hospitalized for several days following a seizure. He was a member of the class of 2006.Wright was involved in the North Texas community, hosting a charity tournament in Willow Park in 2021.Jerry Jones issued the following statement:Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer. His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original "Big Cat" helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family.More to come.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO