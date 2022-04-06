ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys: Charlotte Jones-Anderson divorce case goes to court

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Jones-Anderson, daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner...

www.wfaa.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FOX Sports

Will the Dallas Cowboys be Super Bowl contenders in 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys fielded one of the most skilled teams in football last year yet were bounced out of the playoffs on Super Wild Card Weekend. With less talent on the roster in 2022, how likely is it for them to make a Super Bowl run?. Michael Irvin isn’t ruling...
ESPN

Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies at 76

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle nicknamed "Big Cat" who went to five Super Bowls in his 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, died Thursday. He was 76. Wright's family confirmed his death Thursday to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which said Wright had...
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
Person
Charlotte Jones Anderson
Person
Jerry Jones
Larry Brown Sports

Brother of Browns LB found dead in apparent homicide

The brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was found dead in Virginia this week, and authorities are investigating whether he was murdered. Police in Hampton, Va., say 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was found dead inside a residence on Tuesday morning. There was evidence of a fire at the scene. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential homicide. A dog also died in the fire.
CBS DFW

After 7 years Garth Brooks makes his North Texas concert return

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Country music singer Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in US history, is coming back to the Metroplex.The Grammy award-winning artist has scheduled his first-ever concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for this summer. The Garth Brooks 2022 Stadium Tour will make a stop at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on July 30th.It's been seven years since Brooks performed on a stage in North Texas. It was in 2015 when he opened with "Man Against Machine," at the American Airlines Center. Before that appearance it had been 17 years since the singer had played in Big D.The July 30 concert at AT&T Stadium -- that the Brook's team says will happen rain or shine -- starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the Arlington show go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website, by calling the special Garth Brooks/TIcketmaster Line at 877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster mobile app. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets for the in-the-round show cost $98.95.AT&T Stadium, which has the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, can seat 80,000 and has expandability for up to 100,000 people.
CBS DFW

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright dead at 76

CANTON, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) - Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Dallas Cowboy Rayfield Wright has died. He was 76.The Pro Football Hall of Fame reported on Thursday, April 7 that Wright's wife, Di, told them that he had died after being hospitalized for several days following a seizure. He was a member of the class of 2006.Wright was involved in the North Texas community, hosting a charity tournament in Willow Park in 2021.Jerry Jones issued the following statement:Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer. His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original "Big Cat" helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family.More to come.
#Cowboys#American Football
Yardbarker

'Crying in Football'? Michael Irvin Rips Cowboys for 'Lack of Skill'

Long-time Dallas Cowboys fans have shared many years of frustration with their favorite team. From questionable personnel decisions to embarrassing draft picks to downright head-scratching offseason moves, the Cowboys have long been the subject of ridicule and consternation among some fans. Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin is no different. He...
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner confirms mutual interest in Cowboys prior to joining Rams: 'That was a real thing'

Bobby Wagner was still stinging from the Seattle Seahawks' decision to release him, including how they handled the move, but he knew he had to move forward and focus on identifying his next NFL landing spot. Once news hit the wire that the perennial All-Pro linebacker was a free agent, it wouldn't take long for teams to reach out, but it was the Los Angeles Rams who wooed him into their uniform -- on the heels of losing All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills. There was another top contender as well, however, one that had a great chance at derailing the Rams' plans, and that was the Dallas Cowboys.
