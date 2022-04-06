ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New app matches people with Oklahoma wines

By Journal Record Staff
 1 day ago

Fans of Oklahoma-produced wines might be interested in a free app that can uncork pleasant new discoveries. Now available for download, Oklahoma Wine Trails is geared to match personal taste preferences...

