WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Avengers Forever #4. Jason Aaron has been penning the adventures of the Avengers for several years, and recently launched a spinoff series with Avengers Forever. The title introduces new heroes from across the multiverse as they assemble to stop the Multiversal Masters of Evil. So far in its first three issues fans have met Tony Stark, the Ant-Man, and new versions of Thing, Wonder Man, Moon Knight, and Vision. By the time Avengers Forever #4 comes to an end, Captain Carter, star of the What If... ? Disney+ animated series, joins the fight to save the multiverse.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO