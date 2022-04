How the time flies! Carrie Underwood was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry on March 15, 2008, with Randy Travis surprising her on stage. But was she really surprised?. That's just one of eight observations we had re-watching this moment, courtesy of the Grand Ole Opry's Facebook page. Underwood was just 25 and not even three years removed from winning American Idol. Based on the context of her convo with Travis, she'd just performed "I Told You So," a hit for Travis in 1988 that they'd later release as a duet to country radio.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO