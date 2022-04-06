ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Sanders Shares How Much Nick Saban Meant During Recovery

By Michael Brauner
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 2 days ago
Trey Sanders had a turbulent start to his career in Tuscaloosa. After famously, or rather infamously declaring that he was going to win the Heisman his freshman year upon committing, not many players have had worse luck injury wise than Sanders over his first two seasons. Sanders received a...

The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team's official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama's official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
The Spun

Nick Saban Confirms Alabama Players Are Getting Academic Bonus

On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Murphy published a report about the academic bonus payments allowed by the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the NCAA v. Alston case. ESPN said it talked to 130 FBS athletic departments about the payments, but only 22 have plans to allow academic bonuses for student-athletes.
Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison's brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez's girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
The Spun

4 Schools Are Given Best Odds To Land Arch Manning

Arch Manning is easily one of the most prized recruits in recent college football history. Grandson of Saints legend Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl champs Peyton and Eli Manning; Cooper Manning's son has nearly every top program in the country knocking down his door trying to recruit him.
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great's connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we're skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Kansas Last Night

During the final minute of the national championship game, North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a 5-on-4 advantage going down the court, but Bill Self's squad ultimately decided to dribble the ball back out and let time run off the clock. It...
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year's No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. "I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas," Coley wrote in his announcement. "Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base." Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
