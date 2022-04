CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in the West Lawn community are livid after someone went through their alley and cut down or damaged home security cameras. Nevertheless, those crimes were caught on camera themselves. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, security video sent to us shows someone yank down a camera around 8 a.m. Friday. Another clipsshows two more cameras damaged nearby. "They're causing a lot of property damage," said a local man who asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. He said his camera was damaged, and he later heard from several others in West Lawn that were...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO