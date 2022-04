Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 17th, and if you don't feel like doing any cooking, there are a few local restaurants that are happy to help!. For those of you looking to enjoy a delicious Easter brunch, minus all the time in the kitchen, we've put together a list of local restaurants that have announced that they will be welcoming customers for a special meal on Easter Sunday. Some of these restaurants require reservations, so the sooner you make yours, the better! Here are a few of the places serving Easter Brunch in 2022:

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO