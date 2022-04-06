Police describe scene at Dabates' home in first day of husband's trial

VERNON — In the first day of the trial for Richard Dabate on charges that he murdered his wife, Connie, in 2015, the state on Tuesday called first responders to testify about the very beginning of their investigation, when they answered 911 calls and responded to the Dabates’ home.

Some of the details they shared were in the state police’s 48-page arrest affidavit for Dabate, but the witnesses’ testimony gave an insider’s view of initial events on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate, 45, is accused of killing his wife Connie, 39, at their home on Birch View Drive in Ellington. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement.

State police and the prosecutor have said that Dabate was having two extramarital affairs and was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses and that he staged his wife’s death as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce.

According to testimony from the first of several current and former state police members called Tuesday, the first inkling that there was a problem at the Dabate home came in the form of a call from the couple’s residential alarm company.

DABATE TRIAL STARTS

WHAT: Richard Dabate is on trial in Vernon Superior Court, charged with murder in the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

TESTIMONY: Three state police officers on Tuesday described arriving at the Ellington home to find Richard Dabate on the floor in the kitchen and Connie Dabate shot dead in the basement.

Detective Brian LeClair testified that he received two phone numbers from the alarm company to attempt to reach someone at the house, one of them Connie Dabate’s cellphone. Neither number answered his call.

In the meantime he dispatched troopers to the scene.

State Police Sgt. Patrick Sweeney testified that he was the second person to arrive after an Ellington volunteer firefighter. The firefighter had already entered the home and found Dabate lying on the floor. Dabate warned him about an intruder in the house.

Sweeney said he donned a tactical bulletproof vest and took the AR-15 rifle out of his cruiser. Backup soon arrived from Ellington Resident Trooper Ronald Richardson, traveling over 100 mph at times from the Troop C barracks in Tolland, and Capt. Christopher Sharland.

Sweeney told how the three men entered the home and found Dabate lying facedown on the kitchen floor, with a folding chair on top of him, and blood marks on the floor.

Sweeney said he went to search the basement. Drops of blood dotted the basement stairs, and there was smoke, he said. In one of the basement rooms he found Connie Dabate, who had been shot. She didn’t have a pulse and was cold to the touch.

Richardson testified that he stayed upstairs during the basement search, posted near the kitchen, on the other side of a counter from Dabate. Richardson attempted to get information from Dabate, who said the intruder was wearing a mask, camouflage clothing, and gloves. He also said that Connie was in the house, and that the intruder had shot her in front of him.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky made a point of asking each of the three men whether Dabate mentioned his wife at all. Sweeney and Sharland said he didn’t, but later elaborated under cross-examination that he didn’t say anything to them.

Besides the order of events, Gedansky also made a point of asking the three men about the same details.

One question was whether they turned the lights on or used flashlights while searching the basement. Sharland testified that there was enough light from outside to see without either.

In later interviews detailed in police documents, Dabate told state police that he couldn’t see very well because the basement was dark. He said he saw the intruder aiming a gun at Connie’s head, and then the flash of the gun. After a second shot, he saw Connie, who he thought was lying face-up. He said she looked like a shadow.

The time of day and the differing amount of light wasn’t mentioned, however. According to state police, Dabate said Connie was killed shortly after 9 a.m., but state police didn’t search the house until after 10:30 a.m.

The trial continues today in Vernon Superior Court.