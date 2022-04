Primus have just announced the three-track EP Conspiranoid, which will be out April 22. Up first is "Conspiranoia," the nearly 12-minute opening track which introduces us to the theme of the forthcoming release — spiraling into the abyss of conspiracy theories, namely ones that have taken root in U.S. politics, including the QAnon cult, who, according to the Anti-Defamation League, "believe world governments are being controlled by a shadowy cabal of pedophiles (who will eventually be brought to justice by [former] President Trump).

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO