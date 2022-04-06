ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, CO

Unique and Charming Victorian Home Just Went Up For Sale In Delta

By Zane Mathews
 2 days ago
If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind home, this charming Victorian home in Delta may fit the bill. This custom-built home just hit the market and it comes with plenty of bonuses - including an additional deeded lot you could keep for...

