DeMar DeRozan considered joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason, but a poor visit reportedly caused him to change his mind. "I talked to someone from DeRozan's camp," ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk said on The Hoop Collective (h/t Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily). "When DeRozan was in town in L.A., and he basically stuck it to the Lakers. The impression that I got from his camp was that DeRozan felt that the Lakers were in sort of disarray. They didn’t really have a vision. They didn’t know what they were doing."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO