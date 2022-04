BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring finally arrives this weekend! That means it’s a great time to put some vegetables into your garden. Between February and March, there is a lot that goes into the ground. Texas A&M Agrilife’s Skip Richter says gardening fever is at its peak! “As we enter the spring certainly we can do a lot of things from transplant that gives us a head start and you can grow your own.”

