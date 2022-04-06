Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Tyler Danish, 2022 Spring Training

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Friday afternoon be Xander Bogaerts’ final Opening Day as a member of the Red Sox? That’s not a thought that most Boston baseball fans want to ponder on this unofficial holiday. Instead, they can feast their eyes on a pretty sweet set of kicks on the starting shortstop’s lower body when the Red Sox kick off their season at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox’ Twitter account shared some close-ups of Bogaerts’ cleats ahead of first pitch. Check them out: Xander bringing the #OpeningDay cleat heat! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bUVQIUSalI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2022 Xander Bogaerts’ Opening Day cleats (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Xander Bogaerts’ Opening Day cleats (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) That is, without a doubt, some solid cleat heat. Elsewhere on the roster, catcher Christian Vazquez has gone a different theatrical route with his cleats: Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez rocking Woody and Buzz Lightyear themed cleats today for Opening Day designed by @stadiumck and @arisolomondsign pic.twitter.com/gTZy5N14Ud — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 8, 2022 Footwear fashion is not lacking for the Red Sox at the start of their season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO