Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Tyler Danish, 2022 Spring Training

By BayleighA25
Over the Monster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just Red Sox Nation that has been frustrated with the health of Chris Sale. Sale himself has acknowledged he hasn’t felt like “a baseball player” since closing out the 2018 World Series. (Alex Speier; The Boston Globe) The Globe rallied the troops and...

www.overthemonster.com

ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts gives troubling update on Red Sox contract talks with free agency looming

Rafael Devers isn’t the only one currently at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations with the Boston Red Sox. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts told Bob Nightengale Thursday that he won’t be signing a new contract with the Red Sox before Opening Day. This is worrisome for the Red Sox considering the shortstop is able to opt out of his contract after this season and hit free agency.
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Today's a magical day! It's Opening Day for the Red Sox! After a long and acrimonious winter, and a shortened Spring Training, we're finally ready to PLAY BALL! After yesterday's weather postponement the Red Sox are opening the 2022 Regular Season at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. The...
MassLive.com

Xander Bogaerts says Boston Red Sox made him an extension offer but he won’t sign before Opening Day: ‘It didn’t work out’

NEW YORK -- Three years ago, the Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts reached a contract extension right around Opening Day. History isn’t going to repeat itself in 2022. Speaking one day before Boston opens its season against the Yankees in the Bronx, Bogaerts said there’s no chance the sides reach a long-term deal in the coming days. The Red Sox made him an offer, he confirmed, but the sides didn’t come close to a deal. Bogaerts’ contract from 2019 includes an opt-out clause at the end of this season; he is expected to exercise it and hit free agency in the fall barring a surprise agreement before then.
CBS Boston

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs In 2022?

BOSTON (CBS) — Dingers. Long balls. Round trippers. It doesn’t matter what you call them, people love home runs. And the Red Sox should hit plenty of them once again in 2022. Boston mashed 219 homers last season, leading to a lot of rides in that laundry cart of theirs. That total was good for 10th in baseball and sixth in the American League. The Red Sox going to have to hit even more to keep up with the arms — or rather, bats — race in the AL East, with the Jays, Yankees and Rays all going yard more than Boston last season....
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts Sporting Custom ‘X-Man’ Wolverine-Inspired Cleats For Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Will Friday afternoon be Xander Bogaerts’ final Opening Day as a member of the Red Sox? That’s not a thought that most Boston baseball fans want to ponder on this unofficial holiday. Instead, they can feast their eyes on a pretty sweet set of kicks on the starting shortstop’s lower body when the Red Sox kick off their season at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox’ Twitter account shared some close-ups of Bogaerts’ cleats ahead of first pitch. Check them out: Xander bringing the #OpeningDay cleat heat! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bUVQIUSalI — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2022 Xander Bogaerts’ Opening Day cleats (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Xander Bogaerts’ Opening Day cleats (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) That is, without a doubt, some solid cleat heat. Elsewhere on the roster, catcher Christian Vazquez has gone a different theatrical route with his cleats: Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez rocking Woody and Buzz Lightyear themed cleats today for Opening Day designed by @stadiumck and @arisolomondsign pic.twitter.com/gTZy5N14Ud — Joon Lee (@joonlee) April 8, 2022 Footwear fashion is not lacking for the Red Sox at the start of their season.
