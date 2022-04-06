ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Texas man's catalytic converter stolen in broad daylight in restaurant parking lot

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT, Texas — An illegal trend that law enforcement said began in Houston has made its way to Beaumont, and detectives said it is out of control. Officials said catalytic converter thefts can happen so fast that a victim will not know until it’s too late. The thefts have even taken...

www.wcnc.com

KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WCIA

Police arrest man in connection to catalytic converter theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts. In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts. On […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Channel 3000

Police: Man tries to kidnap 13-year-old girl in broad daylight

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old-girl in broad daylight in Brooklyn, and they’re hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest. It happened Sunday afternoon on Pitkin Avenue in Cypress Hills. Authorities say a dark colored SUV...
BROOKLYN, WI
WCNC

Car found in South Carolina lake possibly connected to man who went missing 16 years ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sixteen years later, the remains of a missing man were possibly found in Winston Lake Park Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Dedrick Bernard Smith reported Smith as a “Missing Person.” When Smith went missing, he was driving a 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. The investigation went on for years after he disappeared until now.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, Arrested After Broad Daylight ShotSpotter Activation In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Man injured in broad-daylight Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was injured in an early Monday afternoon shooting in Durham, police said. Just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Cheek Road in reference to a shooting. Durham police said responding officers found a man at the scene suffering...
DURHAM, NC
WIBC.com

To Catch a Catalytic Converter Thief

STATE WIDE–Many Hoosiers have gone outside and cranked the car only to discover something was wrong and they couldn’t get to work. Now the combination of a new state law and a proposed federal law may cut down on the number of catalytic converter thefts in Indiana. “With...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Pantagraph

Man had loaded, stolen gun in Bloomington parking lot, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Gun charges have been filed against a Champaign man. Bloomington police were called Saturday to the area of Goose Creek Drive in Bloomington for a report of a suspicious male possibly armed with a gun, prosecutors said. Police located Corey K. Butler, 19, in possession of a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot While Confronting Catalytic Converter Thieves

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man was shot early Sunday while trying to fend off a group of catalytic converter thieves. The St. Paul Police Department said it happened around 2:40 a.m. on the 1100 block of Marion Street. A man in his 20s confronted multiple people who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. He was shot in the arm and chest. Police say he was taken to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox17

40+ catalytic converters stolen from Holland dealership

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than 40 catalytic converters were stolen from an RV dealership in Holland over the weekend. The city of Holland says workers at Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company first noticed the catalytic converters were missing in the morning on Monday. We’re told the thieves entered...

