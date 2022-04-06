Lawmakers pass junior spending bill again

The Roundhouse in Santa Fe on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)

The New Mexico Legislature on Tuesday approved spending on projects and services previously vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Senate Bill 1, commonly referred to as the “junior bill,” is nearly identical to Senate Bill 48, a spending bill lawmakers passed without any opposition during the 2022 regular session that ended Feb. 17.

The Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved the $50.2 million in spending via the junior bill on Tuesday morning, but not before cutting $1 million which would have allowed for lower fares to ride the Rail Runner, the state’s only commuter rail line that runs between Santa Fe and Belen.

The House Appropriations and Finance Committee unanimously approved the measure that evening and the full House of Representatives then passed the bill in a 63-0 vote with no debate.

If signed by Lujan Grisham, spending in the junior bill will go toward 257 one-time expenses for projects in towns across New Mexico, which is why lawmakers were eager to revise the bill to align it to follow recommendations outlined in the governor’s veto message. The rest of the money in the bill will go to annual spending on other public services and projects.

Some of those projects include $950,000 for new technology for court systems and prosecutors’ offices, $865,000 for police vehicles at state and local police departments, $640,000 to fund research on health care insurance affordability, $435,000 for youth and educational programs for land grant communities, $390,000 for local fire departments, and $3.7 million for 30 different projects at the University of New Mexico.

The point of the special session is to also deal with inflation and rising fuel and other consumer costs, according to Lujan Grisham’s proclamation for the special session. While the House debated legislation providing tax rebates for thousands of New Mexicans, the Senate moved swiftly, passing the junior bill just after lunch.

“The ongoing Russian invasion and war against Ukraine has contributed to volatility in the global oil market,” the governor wrote in the proclamation. “The price of gasoline, groceries, and other goods has substantially increased around the country in recent months.”

Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed the original junior bill “out of concern for its enactment outside of the traditional budget process,” she wrote. Some of the spending in the bill “appeared to violate” the anti-donation clause of the New Mexico Constitution, which prohibits state actors from giving money to private ones.

“Carefully reassessing the expenditures in Senate Bill 48 to redress concerns such as providing full funding for projects and compliance with the anti-donation clause will assure that these expenditures are a wise and lawful investment that will benefit all New Mexicans,” the governor wrote.

Transparency about the spending in the junior bill will give a better picture of its merits, she wrote.

At the very end of the new version of the junior bill is an “exception to legislative confidentiality,” said Sen. Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque). The temporary exception only applies to this bill, she said.

If it becomes law, it would require the Legislative Council Service to publish on the Legislature’s website a searchable list of expenses in the junior bill, the name of each lawmaker who earmarked it, and the amount.

The bill requires the LCS to publish the list “no earlier than the day after the governor signs” it and “no later than 30 days after” the special session ends.

“No information will be released until after the bill is signed by the governor,” Duhigg said. “So she doesn’t know whose projects are who’s when she’s doing that signature.”

LCS could publish the list earlier than 30 days after the legislature adjourns, Duhigg said, if Lujan Grisham signs it.

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government supports the bill. Executive Director Shannon Kunkle said it represents an effort to ensure the public understands which lawmakers are supporting which projects.

“We think this is a really great step for good governance,” Kunkle said.

Multiple senators on the Senate Finance Committee talked about how the legislature’s spending needs to be more transparent.

“My understanding is that there’s an agreement that, going forward, we’ll work on an overall approach to transparency as it relates to junior funds,” Duhigg told the Committee.

Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, said the entire budgeting process needs to be more transparent.

“I think that the budget process needs to completely change,” Munoz said. “This is the beginning of a change.”

Munoz said the state Department of Finance and Administration can change spending without input from lawmakers.

“We’re the appropriating body,” Munoz said. “DFA shouldn’t have the ability to change an appropriation that we say is recurring and nonrecurring. That needs to be — probably — fixed next.”