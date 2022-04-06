ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN OFFENSES

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON, IL — A 67-year-old Mt. Vernon man was charged Tuesday morning in Jefferson County Court with seven felony child pornography offenses. According to Deputy Detective Bobby Wallace, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s...

#Child Pornography
