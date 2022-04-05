ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Teacher Sues Student For Racism After Having Bananas Repeatedly Left At His Doorstep

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XkFy_0f0zMXLh00

Prejudice can come in many shapes and forms, mainly due to how negative stereotyping is often used to express racism in subtle ways — think of it as the “throw-the-stone-and-hide-the-hand” approach for racists of the world.

The well-documented history of Black people being inhumanely compared to apes recently came to light in Virginia after a history teacher decided to sue a former student for leaving a banana on his door once every month.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Speaking with WAVY TV 10 , Joel Mungo referred to the incident as his first experience with racism in the 21 years that he’s been a history teacher at Menchville High School in Newport News. Starting last October, Mungo says the banana was always placed in the same spot in front of his classroom doorway and considered it to be a “deliberate act.”

More details below, via WAVY :

“After the sixth time, Mungo said enough was enough.

Mungo reported the problem to Menchville administrators who pulled up surveillance video and found the student believed to be responsible: a 10th-grader in one of Mungo’s classes.

‘I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, ‘Hey did you do this?’ He said ‘No,’ he played dumb, ‘No idea what you’re talking about.’ So I said ‘OK, go down to the assistant principal.’ I’m the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved,’ Mungo said.

Mungo says the student’s parents were contacted. He was placed on a two-day suspension and removed from Mungo’s class.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Mungo says his pending lawsuit is more about being fed up with the many recent acts of racism in schools, specifically highlighting the HBCU bomb threats and noose situations similar to the report out of Chicago not too long ago. We can understand his frustration, but is suing a teenager the route to go. Let us know your thoughts on this!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

Related
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Black People#Bananas#Racial Injustice#Instagram Twitter#Menchville High School
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Essence

15-Year-Old Black Girl Strip-Searched At School Because Police Thought She Smelled Of Cannabis

A safeguarding report found that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor.”. Three Metropolitan Police officers have been investigated after the strip-search of a 15-year-old Black girl. The teen, who’s name is not being revealed, was attending school in east London when teachers called police and accused her of smelling like cannabis. She was menstruating at the time, which the two female officers who searched her knew, and was searched without another adult being present. She was forced to remove her sanitary napkin and family members have said that she was not allowed to go to the toilet to clean herself.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy