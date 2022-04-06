ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma health officials watching new COVID variants

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders say cases of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 are climbing slightly, and they're also watching for new variants, like the XE variant discovered in the United Kingdom. So...

