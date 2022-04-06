A Woman From Maine Pays It Forward On TikTok

A recent house fire in Gorham has firefighters cautioning Mainers about how they charge their electronics. We all do it without thinking. You're having your morning coffee in bed while surfing the internet. And when you get out of bed, what do you do? You plug in the computer and head off to the next portion of your day. But if you leave that laptop on the bed, plugged in, it could spell trouble, as it did for a family in Gorham over the weekend. The laptop overheated and started a fire that ended up devastating the family's home. Gorham Fire officials say electronics should never be left on any soft surface like beds and sofas while they're charging because they can overheat and start a fire.

GORHAM, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO