Many of us here in East Texas have been keeping an eye on our neighbors out West as they continue to battle the West Texas wildfires that have been raging since last Thursday. And then by Friday morning at 5:15 a.m., NBC News reported that "the Eastland Complex fire, a blaze that formed Thursday after a number of smaller fires converged, had burned through more than 39,800 acres of land in Eastland County, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in an update."

WEST, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO