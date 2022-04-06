Chocolate sheet cake a welcome addition to any picnic

When you think of St. Patrick's Day food, a plate of corned beef and cabbage and a pint of Guinness probably come to mind. But we're here to encourage you to make a little bit of room on your table for cakes. Is there such a thing as a traditional St. Patrick's Day cake? Not exactly. So instead, we turned to quintessentially festive flavors and ingredients like dark, malty stouts, Irish cream liqueur, whiskey, chocolate, and lots and lots of green food coloring. The cake recipes that most say "St. Patrick's Day" either get their hue from gel food coloring or naturally green ingredients like matcha powder, mint, parsley, or pistachios. And when you can't find yourself faced with a pot of gold, there's always gold leaf for decorating.

