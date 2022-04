A singer locked in a legal battle with Ed Sheeran over the copyright of his 2017 hit Shape Of You says he was “shocked” by alleged similarities with his own song.Sami Chokri claims Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” of his 2015 track Oh Why.In a legal row, Mr Chokri and co-writer Ross O’Donoghue argue that a central “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain in their own composition.I recall the moment I first heard Shape Of You. I was a passenger in my girlfriend's car and Shape Of You came...

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO