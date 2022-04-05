ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP wants to tie fresh COVID funding to asylum seekers

By Alexandra Limon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n4Cm_0f0zD9Ar00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Capitol Hill congressional leaders reached a tentative agreement on another round of COVID relief. But not everyone is on board.

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of those opposed to the deal to approve $10 billion to fight COVID.

“Congress wants to spend more money for future COVID, for future vaccines, for future variants,” Greene said on the floor of the House. “There’s no need to do so.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress will approve the funding. “Putting in the work today to keep our nation prepared against new variants will make it less likely that we get caught off guard,” he said.

The money earmarked by Congress will go toward continuing to provide free COVID vaccines and tests to Americans as well as therapeutic treatments. But the $10 billion Congress plans to approve is much less than the $22 billion President Joe Biden was hoping for.

Biden said without more funding from Congress critical supplies could begin to run out. Now the White House said this package is a jumping off point.

“This does not, well, obviously not, meet all of those needs, dire needs,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House said money for international vaccine efforts is vital. Lawmakers stripped money for those international vaccine efforts out of the package.

But some Republicans are also considering tying passage of the $10 billion agreement to renewal of Title 42, the pandemic rule that keeps most asylum seekers out of the US. Some Democrats may also be on board with this idea.

If it’s approved, this COVID relief package would not include any direct payments to Americans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Covid#Gop#Nexstar#Capitol Hill#Americans#The White House#Republicans
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Nagy: Why Ukrainian refugees are not like migrants at southern border

Writing about refugees for me is always difficult: having been one myself, I harbor a deep-rooted sympathy for anyone forced to flee their homeland for any reason. But when I heard President Biden compare refugees fleeing Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine with people seeking entry to the US on our southern border, I was taken aback. Our president either lacks a fundamental understanding of what criteria makes someone a “refugee,” or he is spinning a deeply politicized issue which has sharply divided Americans for decades.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy