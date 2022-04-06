ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Commentary: The doctor who saved my life

By Rosanne McHenry
goldcountrymedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever I got sick as a kid, our family doctor came to the house with his big, black leather satchel bag. I always loved staring down into its dark and mystical depths and was mesmerized by the shining tools and medicines he pulled from its yawning interior. It was like wizardry,...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Auburn, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Coloma, CA
City
Needles, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Cronin
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Doctor#Family Camping#Discovery Park#S Voice#Antibiotics
Countrymom

My Great Aunt Wanted To Wear Her Nightie To Church

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My great aunt was a fascinating lady who could sit for hours and regale you with stories of yesteryear. As she aged, she began to slip into a form of dementia that sometimes made it difficult to know whether she was telling you something that had happened, or something that was created in her mind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Praise 93.3

Alabama Mother Abandons Child To Live With New Boyfriend

AND LOSES ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR LIFE. That's 100 percent RIGHT. That needs to be the law of the land. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl was standing in a parking lot in Northport, Alabama. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl could barely catch her breath because she was crying so hard.
NORTHPORT, AL
The Guardian

After my husband died, my life felt broken – so I planted a new tree

“I cannot take all of these losses,” I said to my therapist, The Great Wayne, as I lay down, sniffling on his absurdly proto-Freudian Peruvian rug-covered couch. I had a list of large and small losses: my parents (whom I miss every day, but orphaned at 55 does not feel like someone has done me wrong); my old house (which I miss only at the holidays when my new house is an exploding clown car of children and grandkids); my perfect, helpful and unintrusive nextdoor neighbour who moved away suddenly, replaced by someone who is none of the above; my older sister, hospitalised twice; and, more than all of these, my husband, Brian, my constant companion and best beloved, who had been gone from me and from this world for a month. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 65, and, having seen its ravages in his own family and witnessed his own decline, he was determined not to make what he called “the long goodbye”. I supported and helped and wept, every day, while he arranged for his own peaceful and painless assisted suicide at Dignitas, in Switzerland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox 19

Cincinnati Children’s doctors perform life-saving surgery on baby with Trisomy 18

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 11-month-old girl is alive right now thanks in part to the groundbreaking work of doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Tinamarie Flores first learned her just-conceived daughter had a rare and serious genetic condition called Trisomy 18 early on in her pregnancy. Doctors in California told her the thing to do was to terminate the pregnancy and to do it as soon as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy