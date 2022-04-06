1 killed, 2 injured in Fresno County crash

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened after 12:30 am on North and Temperance Avenue, just southeast of Fresno city limits.

Sheriff's deputies say a Toyota RAV 4 failed to stop at Temperance and went into the path of a Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla hit the passenger side of the RAV 4, causing the vehicle to roll into a dirt field.

The drivers of both cars suffered injuries. The 19-year-old passenger in the RAV was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Officials say the 19-year-old was from Clovis.

CHP officers say the passenger was not wearing his seat belt.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.