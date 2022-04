Foo Fighters have issued a new statement in the wake of the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, confirming the cancelation of all upcoming tour dates. The message appeared on social media mid-day Tuesday (March 29) and, in it, the band described the loss of Hawkins as "staggering" and called him a "brother." As a collective, Foo Fighters lamented that they would not be able to see their fans and perform for them and urged everyone to cherish what is in front of them while taking the necessary steps to grieve and heal.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO