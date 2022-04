Following their initial team-up, Marimekko and adidas are back with a third collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. A continuation from the duo’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the co-designed range features activewear pieces highlighted with the Finnish lifestyle brand’s signature aesthetic. The floral “Unikko” print appears in a vibrant color palette across leggings, tank tops and more for activities such as cycling, yoga, training and running. Offered in inclusive size options, the lineup is comprised of a tracksuit, onesie, logo tank top and training tights. The pack is complete with adidas’ footwear silhouettes such as the UltraBOOST 22 and UltraBOOST 5.0.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 24 DAYS AGO