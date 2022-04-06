ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

Martín Espada at home in Shelburne Falls

By Monte
wrsi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new National Book Award winning poet in his new...

wrsi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

23 surrendered Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs looking for new homes

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelburne Falls, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Restaurant Chosen to Feed Hollywood Cast During ‘Finestkind’ Filming

Imagine having a Hollywood location manager walk into your restaurant and ask if you'll cook for their cast. That's exactly what happened to Monica Mendonca. When the Acushnet native opened Little Village Cafe, 23 Center St. in Fairhaven, she never in a million years would have guessed that she'd be cooking for the cast of Finestkind, a film from New Bedford native and Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland, set to film in the SouthCoast this spring.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martín Espada
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
1420 WBSM

Free Tickets to Massachusetts Zoos and Museums Over Spring Break

School vacation week is coming up and Highland Street Foundation has partnered with several nonprofit organizations to provide free educational and cultural experiences for families during the break. April vacation is from Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 22. According to the release, Spring Week offers free admission to 18...
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Book Award#Poet#Monte
Boston Globe

The home that belonged to JFK’s grandparents hits the market in Dorchester

A piece of Kennedy family history is on the market in Dorchester for $1,299,000. Tucked on a cul-de-sac with the original street lamps on Carruth’s Hill, 3 Rundel Park was once home to a Boston mayor and grandfather of President John F. Kennedy Jr.: John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald and his wife, Mary Josephine Hannon Fitzgerald. Honey Fitz lived in the home until his death in 1946, while his wife remained until the mid-60s, according to historic documents. But it was the visits from President Kennedy in 1962 that brought tremendous attention to the property.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FUN 107

Mysterious Hanging Baby Shoe in New Bedford Sparks Questions

Ever come across something that leaves you completely stumped? That was me over the weekend. On Saturday, April 2, Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM teamed up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford for the spring edition of the Hunger Heroes Food Drive. Volunteers gathered at the Buttonwood Park warming house to collect donated non-perishable food for local kids and families who could use the help.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Live 95.9

Popular Former Morning Show Personality Passes Away

News spread this week about the passing of the popular and controversial former Albany morning guy Bob Mason. Mason was not only a radio legend in Albany on classic rocker WPYX, but also was a popular radio personality in the Berkshires. Bob Mason of Mason & Sheehan Passes at 73.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy