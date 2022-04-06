ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bruce Willis’ Former Turks and Caicos Estate for Sale at $37.5 Million (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Willis' former Turks and Caicos estate has been listed for sale at $37.5 million. The massive estate is where the actor got married and renewed his vows. Willis purchased the estate, which is located...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis is an American actor, musician and producer, and one of the most popular action stars to grace the silver screen, has announced his retirement from acting. This bonafide movie star, best...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Reunites With Ex Bruce Willis To Celebrate His 67th Birthday: Photo

Demi Moore reunited with ex Bruce Willis to celebrate his 67th birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the two to IG in a birthday tribute. Demi Moore, 59, proved bygones really can be bygones in a new post, where she smiled alongside ex-husband Bruce Willis in celebration of his 67th birthday. In a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, Demi shared how “thankful” she is for her and Bruce’s “blended family” alongside a photo of the duo smiling wide while posing together in a sun-soaked kitchen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks#Housing List#Caicos Estate For Sale#The New York Post#Caicos Estate Take
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her dogs on Wednesday's National Puppy Day, sharing several adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Taking to her Stories, the actress delighted fans as she said never-before-seen snaps of her pet Chesterfield as a puppy. WATCH: Jennifer Aniston stuns in gold tassel trousers. "I don't...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy