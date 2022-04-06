ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Top NBA draft picks from Texas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DLHs_0f0ywkwn00
Hy Peskin // Getty Images

Top NBA draft picks from Texas

Each summer, the National Basketball Association’s annual Draft shines a light on the top college and international players looking to enter the pros—and it also affords professional teams the opportunity to improve their roster by bringing in young talent and strengthening the key offensive and defensive skills necessary to put together a winning record. Presently, the draft consists of two rounds, and qualifying players must either be college graduates or have declared their intent to refuse further college eligibility (in the case of underclassmen) in order to enter. International players of at least 22 years of age can also qualify, while those younger must adhere to the underclassmen rule of declaring their own eligibility.

The organization and rulemaking for the NBA Draft have changed somewhat since the process began in 1947; the most significant change in recent years came in 2006, when it was decided by the league that high school players would no longer be eligible immediately following graduation, but must instead wait one year and reach age 19 before becoming eligible. Known as the “one-and-done rule,” this shift in drafting policy remains controversial; in fact, the league is aiming for the 2022 draft as a forum to do away with the rule and reduce the age of eligibility to 18, thus allowing high school players to enter immediately after graduation, with no gap year requirement.

It is interesting to think that, had the one-and-done come into play earlier, top draft picks like LeBron James (2003) and Dwight Howard (2004) might have instead opted for a college career before going pro, changing the landscape of the league during those years of absence. Yet, rule-changing notwithstanding, the NBA Draft retains its power to change the face of the game and help ailing teams transform themselves into championship contenders.

With the next draft set for June 23, 2022, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NBA draft picks from Texas, using data from Basketball-Reference.com . Before the 2022 draft class is decided, take a look back at the top picks from your neck of the woods down through NBA history.

#10. Zelmo Beaty (C/PF)
- Born: Hillister, Texas
- Draft pick: #3 overall in 1962
- Drafted by: St. Louis Hawks
- University: Prairie View A&M University
- Years in NBA: 8

#9. Dwight Davis (PF)
- Born: Houston, Texas
- Draft pick: #3 overall in 1972
- Drafted by: Cleveland Cavaliers
- University: Houston
- Years in NBA: 5

#8. Grant Hill (SF/SG)
- Born: Dallas, Texas
- Draft pick: #3 overall in 1994
- Drafted by: Detroit Pistons
- University: Duke
- Years in NBA: 18

#7. Mike Dunleavy (SF/SG/PF)
- Born: Fort Worth, Texas
- Draft pick: #3 overall in 2002
- Drafted by: Golden State Warriors
- University: Duke
- Years in NBA: 15

#6. Joe Caldwell (SF/SG)
- Born: Texas City, Texas
- Draft pick: #2 overall in 1964
- Drafted by: Detroit Pistons
- University: Arizona State
- Years in NBA: 6

#5. Emeka Okafor (C/PF)
- Born: Houston, Texas
- Draft pick: #2 overall in 2004
- Drafted by: Charlotte Bobcats
- University: UConn
- Years in NBA: 10

#4. LaMarcus Aldridge (PF/C)
- Born: Dallas, Texas
- Draft pick: #2 overall in 2006
- Drafted by: Chicago Bulls
- University: Texas
- Years in NBA: 16

#3. Bill McGill (C)
- Born: San Angelo, Texas
- Draft pick: #1 overall in 1962
- Drafted by: Chicago Zephyrs
- University: Utah
- Years in NBA: 3

#2. Larry Johnson (PF/SF)
- Born: Tyler, Texas
- Draft pick: #1 overall in 1991
- Drafted by: Charlotte Hornets
- University: UNLV
- Years in NBA: 10

#1. Cade Cunningham (PG)
- Born: Arlington, Texas
- Draft pick: #1 overall in 2021
- Drafted by: Detroit Pistons
- University: Oklahoma State
- Years in NBA: 1

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Texas

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Mcgill
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Emeka Okafor
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Joe Caldwell
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgill University#Nba Draft#Nba Championship#Texas City#The Nba Draft
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Stephen Curry injury update

The Golden State Warriors won their final five games of the NBA regular season, securing the three-seed in the Western Conference. With the NBA play-in tournament set to start on Tuesday, the Warriors are one of the few teams who know for sure who they will be playing in the playoffs. They will take on the Denver Nuggets, led by many people’s pick for MVP this season, Nikola Jokic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy