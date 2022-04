BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Housing Authority of Bowling Green sponsored a free disaster relief community giveaway this morning. At the event, many were able to get basic household items, perishable foods, and more. Despite the fact that they ran out of items rather quickly, leaders of the organization said there is actually a surplus of items available for those in need.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO