ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chocolate Strawberry Party Cake [Vegan]

By Julie Zimmer
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7-8 big and fresh medjool dates, pitted (180 grams pitted dates) 1/3 cup liquid from 1 can/jar of chickpeas to make aquafaba. 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, room temp. 1/2 cup light tasting oil (e.g. vegetable, grape seed, canola) For the Dry Ingredients:. 2 cups white spelt flour (farina...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

How to Store Strawberries So They Won't Spoil Quickly

Have you ever opened a pint of fresh strawberries only to realize that they're starting to spoil? More often than not, perfectly ripe berries tend to go bad just days after you purchase them, which can be extremely frustrating. Not only are fresh berries costly, but tossing them in the garbage is a disheartening waste of food. Fortunately, there are a few methods to help keep your strawberries fresh throughout the week—and beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#White Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Popeyes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

A fan-favorite menu item has just made its way back to the Popeyes menu! Now well into the midst of the 2022 seafood season, the fast food restaurant chain has officially welcomed back the Shrimp Tackle Box, and this year its returning to menus nationwide alongside an all-new menu item.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Trying To Figure Out What's Up With These Sandwich Cookies

Nobody likes to open up a brand new package of snacks they just brought home from the grocery store only to find that the food inside has already gone stale or gotten moldy. And while that is pretty much always a frustrating waste of time and money, it can be even more infuriating if the food in question was something you were really looking forward to. Unfortunately, one Aldi shopper recently had that disappointing experience after they brought home some of the chain's Vanilla Sandwich Creme cookies. They purchased two whole packages of these cookies, only to open them up and find strange black spots dotting the edges of most of the vanilla cookies inside.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Lemons?

When life gives you lemons, know that there's plenty more you can do with them than just make lemonade. Juiced, sliced, or zested, this citrus fruit can be used in a variety of ways and imparts a pop of brightness to any dish, from desserts and beverages to salads and pastas. If you enjoy cooking at home, or if you often add lemons to your drinking water, you probably find yourself tossing a few of the fruits into your cart whenever you visit the market, but what's the best way to store lemons once you get home? What's more, do you know what you should do when a recipe calls for the juice of half a lemon or just the zest? Should you refrigerate the remnants or store them elsewhere? To answer all of these questions, we consulted the experts.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy