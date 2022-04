Join the Berman Museum on Saturday, April 2, 2022 for a Gallery Chat: History Behind the Art Event. This event will be held from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. Explore the Berman Museum’s newest temporary gallery, Napoleonic Era Art, and learn the history behind the paintings with volunteer docent, history teacher, and Napoleon enthusiast Joel Hawbaker. Knowing the history will enable you to appreciate and enjoy this gallery on a much deeper level.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO