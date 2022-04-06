ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

venice art biennale 2022: how to visit and what not to miss

Cover picture for the articleDelayed a year due to the global pandemic, the 2022 Venice Art Biennale is finally almost here. The 59th edition is set to run from April 23 to November 27 (pre-opening on April 20, 21 and 22), bringing together thousands of artworks from over 80 countries. As usual, one of the...

ARTnews

Hirshhorn Museum Names Head Curator, Uffizi Becomes Italy’s Most-Visited Cultural Site, and More: Morning Links for April 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A tough break for Russian billionaire and noted Fabergé egg collector Viktor Vekselberg: His $90 million yacht, Tango, was seized by U.S. officials in Spain as part of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs, Bloomberg reports. The outlet also has the scoop that works on loan from Russian museums for a grand show of modern art at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris  “are on track to be returned to their original venues,” following the show’s end on Sunday. One piece, a Pyotr Konchalovsky self-portrait, reportedly belongs to Petr Aven, who has been hit with...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Frank Auerbach: Unseen review – art that restores a sense of what it is to be human

It would be lovely to write about Frank Auerbach, just once, without mentioning his childhood, and I suspect the artist would prefer it. But as war once again destroys cities and people in Europe, his story has terrible relevance. Frank Helmut Auerbach was born in Berlin in 1931. When he was seven his Jewish parents sent him to Britain. He never saw them again: they died at Auschwitz.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The 2022 Venice Biennale Will Include a Solo Show by Black American Artist Simone Leigh

Click here to read the full article. The United States Pavilion in the Giardini di Castello, home of the Venice Biennale, was erected in 1930, as fascism was rising in Europe and Jim Crow laws codified white supremacy across much of the US. When the 59th edition of the preeminent international art exhibition opens this month, Simone Leigh will be the first Black woman commissioned for a solo presentation in that space, built to showcase the best America has to offer. The art world can’t wait. Leigh is acclaimed for her towering figures of Black women, typically sculpted in ceramic...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Canada outcry as much-loved maestro is killed crossing the road

We are shocked and distressed to report the death, in a hit and run incident, of the well-known Canadian conductor and artistic director Boris Brott. Boris, who was 78, was crossing a road in Hamilton, Ontario, at ten in the morning when he was hit by a speeding vehicle that was driving on the wrong side. He was on his way to a hospital appointment.
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

How to visit Seville on a budget

In Spain all the good things – from coffee to beer – are often affordable, at least by the standards of other large western European cities. The same is true for Seville; the colorful, sun-drenched city that was a bastion of Islamic rule in Spain for more than 500 years, before it fell to Spanish Christians in the 13th century. As the capital of Andalucía, Seville attracts restaurateurs, artists – and tourists. The downside is that it can be pricier than elsewhere in southern Spain.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

THAMES MMXX Readies a Collection Celebrating the Works of Francis Bacon

For its latest collaboration, Blondey McCoy‘s THAMES MMXX has worked together with the estate of Francis Bacon on a full collection. Comprised of twelve styles, the special range is centered around select paintings by the Irish-born British figurative painter. A work jacket, hoodie, crewneck sweater, viscose shirt, T-shirts, beach...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CBS News

How the London “laundromat” works

“This is London’s core industry. This is what we do: transforming thugs into aristocrats 24-hours a day.” Journalist and author Oliver Bullough showed Bill Whitaker around London to explain how the London “laundromat” works. https://cbsn.ws/35A5KfI.
SMALL BUSINESS
Country
Switzerland
The Guardian

Easter in Art review – a parade of masterpieces of Christian suffering

“We need to understand where we’ve been, in order to understand where we’re going,” says art historian Dr Jennifer Sliwka towards the end of this film about classical western art that focuses on the Easter story, and it neatly sums up the film’s basic proposition. This parade of masterpieces, from the Italian Quattrocento to German expressionism and beyond, speaks for itself as a colossal achievement of western civilisation that, as critic Rachel Campbell-Johnston points out, is predicated around suffering.
RELIGION
Variety

Filmmakers of Caribbean Heritage Address Hollywood’s Lack of Representation

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Hollywood, as an industry, has been slow to represent Black culture and real Black narratives on screen. #OscarsSoWhite flagged that issue at the level of prestige pictures and spurred some reflection on just how white it still is, both in front of and behind the camera. But that problem becomes even more complicated: Within Blackness, there is cultural diversity and Hollywood’s portrayals tend to flatten them. Afro-Caribbean culture in particular is rarely depicted on screen, even though the United States is one of the largest regions of the Caribbean diaspora. Recently,...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Guggenheim Fellowships Go to Filmmaker Ja’Tovia Gary, Artist Maria Gaspar and More

Click here to read the full article. The Guggenheim Foundation announced the 2022 recipients of its fellowships, which are prized by artists because they can offer key funding at a significant stage of one’s career. Among the 180 winners this time around are photographers, filmmakers, and painters, in addition to a selection of writers, mathematicians, scientists, and academics. Because the funding level varies by grantee, an amount for each individual has not been disclosed. Winning a Guggenheim Fellowship is considered a grand achievement for an artist. The funding that the award comes with can allow creators of all kinds to undertake particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
Times Leader

Everhart Museum presents Light on Culture: Artistic Traditions of India

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. On Saturday, April 9 the Everhart Museum will present Light on Culture: Artistic Traditions of India, a free event featuring demonstrations and hands-on experiences in traditional Indian painting, as well as tours of the Museum’s galleries. Admission is free all...
MUSEUMS
TheConversationAU

Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel

In an age of polarisation, it’s instructive to return to the late 1930s, in the lead up to World War II, when the far left and far right were energised and prominent. In Australia, we tend to think that Nazi sympathisers didn’t exist, or were never significant, but in fact there were documented events in Adelaide and Katoomba that revealed fervent support for Hitler’s rise to power. Review: A History of Dreams - Jane Rawson (Brio Books) Contemporaneous left-wing papers suggested, sensationally, that there were 10,000-20,000 Nazis in Australia. There were, at least, 177 paid up members of the Australian Nazi...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART

