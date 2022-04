Isaac Levinson earned the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven and walking two as Tenafly won on the road, 7-5, over Dwight-Morrow. Sam Powell belted a solo home run while Levinson went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Tenafly (2-2), which scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 6-5 advantage.

TENAFLY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO