NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accomplished former Razorbacks and Arkansas sports greats are being honored this week as they’re inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 64th annual class. Hear from the inductees as Nick Walters catches up with them during Thursday’s reception at the ASHOF facility. Former Hogs being recognized for football accomplishments […]

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO