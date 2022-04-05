ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami cancer center unveils Engineering Cancer Cures program: 3 notes

By Erica Carbajal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and the university's college of engineering have launched Engineering Cancer Cures — an initiative focused on leveraging novel technologies to improve detection and advance cancer treatments. Three details:....

