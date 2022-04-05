ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Vikings Defensive Lineman Doug Sutherland Dies At 73

By Associated Press
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of the Purple People Eaters, has died. He was 73. The team released...

northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
CBS Sports

Rayfield Wright passes away at 76: Cowboys grieve loss of team legend and NFL Hall of Famer

An NFL titan was lost this week. Rayfield Wright, a former offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys who rose to the ranks of becoming both a franchise legend and eventual Hall of Famer, died on Thursday at the age of 76. The Pro Football Hall of Fame issued a formal statement regarding his death, focusing on the impact Wright had on all those he had ever come into contact with -- as both a football player and a human being.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers CEO Mark Murphy’s eye-opening comments on Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are coming off yet another massively disappointing season. However, questions surrounding their quarterback situation and the future of Aaron Rodgers was answered after he won his second straight NFL MVP Award. The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year deal worth $150 million. That made him the highest paid player in the league. It appeared to put to rest any talk of him leaving the franchise or retiring, or so we thought.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Page
Person
Gary Larsen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles sign WR Devon Allen to a deal

The Eagles added some speed to the depth chart on Friday, signing wide receiver Devon Allen to a deal the team announced. A 27-year-old former Oregon Ducks wide receiver who passed on the NFL to chase a track and field career, Allen is a three-time National Champion in the 110-meter hurdles and a two-time Olympian who recently worked out for the NFL scouts at Oregon’s Pro Day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vikings Defensive#Ap
WTWO/WAWV

Top NBA draft picks from Indiana

(Stacker) — Each summer, the National Basketball Association’s annual Draft shines a light on the top college and international players looking to enter the pros—and it also affords professional teams the opportunity to improve their roster by bringing in young talent and strengthening the key offensive and defensive skills necessary to put together a winning […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Northland FAN 106.5

Hit FOX Drama Makes Fun Of Minnesota For A Full Scene

Here we go again! A hit medical first-responder drama is having a go at Minnesota in a recent episode and it isn't even the first time. If you aren't watching 9-1-1 on FOX, you are missing out! The show is one of my favorites and is currently in its fifth season. One of the show's main characters is from Minnesota - on the show and in real life.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Rams Intrigued by USC WR K.D Dixon - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, RamsDigest.com will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide. Dig in below... The Rams don't have their first selection in this year's draft until pick No. 104, but are reportedly interested in taking a receiver. According to Aaron Wilson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy