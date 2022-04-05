Former Vikings Defensive Lineman Doug Sutherland Dies At 73

An NFL titan was lost this week. Rayfield Wright, a former offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys who rose to the ranks of becoming both a franchise legend and eventual Hall of Famer, died on Thursday at the age of 76. The Pro Football Hall of Fame issued a formal statement regarding his death, focusing on the impact Wright had on all those he had ever come into contact with -- as both a football player and a human being.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO