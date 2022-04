The popular restaurant in West Duluth, GB Schneider & Co. is closing in May. Turns out the building has been bought by a popular Mexican Restaurant. According to DNT, owner Gary Schneider is retiring from the restaurant industry. The 72 year-old opened up the West Duluth restaurant in the Denfeld Center back in 2010. Before opening up the restaurant, Gary was the former club manager at Northland Country Club. The building was also home to a Grandma's West Duluth location which I would always try to convince my mom to take me there for lunch whenever I had a doctor's appointment to miss out on school a little longer.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO