MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Housing Authority is now taking pre-applications for its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program waitlist. According to a release, MHA will accept pre-applications online anytime between Monday, March 21, at 8 a.m. through Friday, March 25, at 5 p.m. CDT. The pre-application must be...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 DAYS AGO