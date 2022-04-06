ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Minnesota Police Officer Shot; Suspected Gunman Dead

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A shooting in a Twin Cities suburb Tuesday left a suspect dead and a police officer in the hospital. The Roseville Police Dept. is reporting the deadly incident began around 7:30 pm when...

