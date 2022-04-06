ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithland, KY

Wanted Smithland man arrested on new drug charges

westkentuckystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug investigation in Livingston County led to the arrest of a wanted Smithland man...

westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Arrest Man on Drug Charges After Responding to Domestic Incident

Police arrested a man on drug charges while they were responding to a domestic incident. The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a report of a domestic incident in Freetown Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Bradly L. Hurlburt of Marathon, New York at the scene.
MARATHON, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Livingston County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, KY
City
Livingston, KY
City
Smithland, KY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KFVS12

Paducah murder suspect turns himself in

Dozens of voters attended the Jackson Lincoln Days Dinner this evening to meet and hear from Missouri candidates who will be on the primary election ballot. The BBB warns of text messaging scams. Princesses take over downtown Anna, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Princesses take over downtown Anna, Ill.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
The Independent

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Man charged with drug possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was arraigned on six felony charges on Tuesday following an investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. The charges allege that on Monday, 44-year-old Jeremy Taylor possessed a knife with a blade at least three inches in length, a machete and substances containing both methamphetamine and heroin. The most […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Name released of victim killed in gas station hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The name of the woman who was killed on April 3 in a fatal hit and run has been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says that it, as well as the Evansville Police Department, are investigating the death of Megan Schaefer, 33, of Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Person on lawnmower hit by vehicle in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a person on a lawnmower was hit by a vehicle on Monday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Doak Hensley Road. A sheriff’s department lieutenant told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital, but was unsure of the extent of the […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
KRQE News 13

Man arrested for drug trafficking, firearms charges while out on GPS monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 18-year-old Immanuel Segura for drug trafficking and firearms charges while he was out on a court-ordered ankle monitor for a previous shooting. APD conducted an undercover investigation into Segura and another individual, Santiago Fresquez. Through the investigation officers learned Segura was selling fentanyl, meth and firearms from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTVL

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
WECT

Sheriffs arrest two; one man wanted for drug trafficking

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A multi search warrant operation in the Green Acres community by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, assisted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in two arrests for alleged drug trafficking. One suspect is still at large. Banks Batton was...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WKYT 27

Serious crash on US 27 in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department responded to a serious wreck on US27 at Industry Pkwy Monday evening. All Northbound traffic was diverted to Catnip Hill while they investigated the collision. The department’s collision reconstruction unit was called on the scene. We do not know how many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy