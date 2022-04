We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Now more than ever, people are trying their hand at homemade bread. Considering some types of bread can take over 70 hours to produce, increased time at home is the only way most home cooks could even possibly pull a recipe like this off. Now that everyone is returning to work and the outside world, no one has time to babysit a delicate ball of dough. But what's a bread lover to do? Enter the bread machine. Bread machines can mix, knead, proof, and bake a great loaf of bread completely hands-free. All you have to do is add the ingredients and adjust the settings.

