ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wordle 291: Answer, clues for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0f0yX4l500

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE APRIL 6, 2022 WORDLE SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Wednesdy’s was pretty tough. And if you’re here, you’re probably looking for some help if you’re struggling with it. So let’s run down a few clues with this one that could get you to solve it:

1. It’s got two vowels

2. One is in a very uncommon place.

3. I use this word A LOT in my job every day.

And the answer to Wednesday’s puzzle is below this photo of Wordle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0f0yX4l500
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

COMMA.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wordle#Wednesdy
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

This Morning viewers left feeling nauseous after 'stomach-churning' segment

This Morning viewers were left feeling nauseous on Thursday morning after tuning in to see competitive eater, Leah Shutkever, manage to gobble down 20 chicken nuggets in just one minute. Leah, who is Europe's number one female professional eater, joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on the programme to showcase...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
thebrag.com

Lil Durk look-a-like makes fans look foolish at a mall for nothing

A fake Little Durk recently did a walkthrough at a mall where a crowd of fans went absolutely wild over the look-a-like’s presence. A recent video of Youtuber King Cid posing as a fake Lil Durk has been circulating on Twitter and shows fans wilding out over the mimic tear Durk. The mock Lil Durk is walking around the mall in the video while their crew tells mall staff, “We shopping ma’am,” after the staff tells them, “You did not have permission to do this today, you all have to leave.”
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy