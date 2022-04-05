ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News from South County Fire

southsnofire.org
 4 days ago

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and South County Fire encourages drivers and passengers to help keep roadways safe from preventable crashes by following these tips:. Put away your phone if you don’t need...

WNDU

Crews investigating fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a two-story building in South Bend. The fire started around 7:30 Monday morning near the intersection of Miami Street and Indiana Avenue. Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 40 minutes. There were issues in...
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

Fire at South Omaha storage facility

Crews in the area working to investigate what led up to the car crash near 194th & Q during rush hour. It's no secret workers are needed everywhere, especially in the service industry. Felony child abuse case in Omaha heads to district court. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman accused...
OMAHA, NE
CBS DFW

Eastland County Deputy Dies While Trying To Save People From Fires

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley died while trying to save people from the massive fires Thursday night. The Cisco Police Department confirmed the tragic news Friday afternoon, March 18. “It is with very heavy hearts that today we learned of the death of one our Eastland County Deputies who put it all on the line last night trying to save people from the horrible fires,” the Cisco Police Department said on their Facebook page. ” Our sister Barbara Fenley will be deeply missed. She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel...
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX

