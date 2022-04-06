ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue, Frontier each make case for Spirit takeover

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Nathan Gomes
Reuters
 2 days ago
A JetBlue aeroplane is seen at JFK International Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

April 6 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) on Wednesday mounted a vigorous defense of its unsolicited $3.6 billion bid to acquire ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N), saying the company is "highly confident" of securing regulatory approval for the deal.

The New York-based carrier on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with a $33 per share cash offer, potentially derailing a $2.7 billion merger plan between Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O). read more

Frontier on Wednesday said it remained committed to its merger with Spirit as that would create the country's "most competitive" airline and offer more ultra-low fares to consumers.

JetBlue's proposed deal is widely expected to attract close antitrust scrutiny from President Joe Biden's administration, which has taken a tough stance against mergers that may reduce competition and increase prices for consumers.

The carrier said while it expects a lengthy regulatory process, it is counting on its track record of lowering fares and increasing competition to get the nod.

"We are convinced... that average fares come down more when JetBlue flies into a legacy market than when an ultra-low-cost carrier does," JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes told investors on a call.

Some analysts, however, are not sure the administration will buy the argument that the acquisition would translate into lower consumer costs as JetBlue's fares are higher than Spirit's. JetBlue also has plans to remove some seats on Spirit's planes.

White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Wednesday declined to comment on JetBlue's bid, but said the Biden administration takes "very seriously" the impact of industry consolidation.

JetBlue and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) are already facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice over their Northeastern Alliance.

The partnership, announced in July 2020, allows the carriers to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs in a move aimed at helping them better compete with United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) in the Northeast.

Hayes said the company would not sacrifice the Northeastern Alliance in order to secure regulatory approval for the Spirit deal.

COSTS & BENEFITS

Analysts are also questioning the benefits of JetBlue's Spirit bid.

Raymond James downgraded the company's stock, calling its offer for Spirit an "indecent proposal."

While both carriers have fleets dominated by Airbus SE (AIR.PA), any potential cost savings from the deal will be diluted by JetBlue's need to bump up the pay of Spirit pilots, who are on a lower band, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth, said, adding that execution risk is higher in JetBlue's proposed deal than for the potential Spirit-Frontier merger.

JetBlue does expect higher labor costs as a result of the deal. But it said the transaction would result in certain economies of scale, producing savings of $600 million to $700 million within three years. It also expects the transaction to be accretive to its earnings in the first year.

The company committed to maintain compensation and benefits for Spirit employees for at least 12 months.

Shares of Spirit were off 1.7% at $26.45 in afternoon trade, suggesting investors were skeptical of the deal going through. JetBlue stock was down 8%, while Frontier was off nearly that much.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, David Shepardson in Washington, Abhijith Ganapavaram and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

JetBlue’s bid for Spirit centers on adding planes to fleet

JetBlue Airways executives explained to Wall Street on Wednesday why they’re offering to pay $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, a proposed combination that has received a chilly reception from investors. JetBlue doesn’t want Spirit’s ultra-low-cost business model, and certainly it doesn’t want Spirit’s last-place ranking in government-compiled customer complaints....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Here's Why United Airlines Shares Are Rising

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher by 8.7% at $38.06 after the company said it expects first-quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be near the better end of previous guidance of down between 20% - 25% versus first-quarter 2019. United Airlines added that business traffic is rebounding...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Spirit confirms JetBlue's 'unsolicited' all-cash, $33 a share bid

Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE, -2.41% said late Tuesday it has received an "unsolicited" bid from JetBlue Airways Corp. to acquire the ultra low-cost air carrier in an all-cash deal for $33 a share. Spirit's board "will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders," the company said in a statement. Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Spirit Airlines stock up more than 22% afer report of JetBlue bid

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE, -0.91% jumped more than 22% before being halted near the close Tuesday after The New York Times reported that JetBlue Airways Corp. has made a $3.6 billion bid for the ultra-low cost carrier. The report cited three people with knowledge about the offer. Spirit and also ultra low-cost Frontier Group Holdings Inc.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

