Minnesota Police Officer Shot; Suspected Gunman Dead

OLIVIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in central Minnesota say an investigation is underway after a stabbing Thursday morning left a 13-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded. City officials in Olivia, which is roughly 100 miles west of Minneapolis, say that the stabbing happened in an apartment on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police responding to a 911 call found the boy inside suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The boy’s mother was also hurt in the stabbing, officials said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The names of the victims have yet to be released. City officials say a man known to the victims was arrested in connection to the stabbing and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.

OLIVIA, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO