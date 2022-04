In January, as news of Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL community, one question began dominating social media: Where were you when Brady was drafted in April 2000? The answers were staggering. There was a flurry of middle-aged dads sharing photos of their college days on NFL Twitter, and well-established sportswriters posting pictures of themselves as kids. An entire generation of adult fans were too young to remember. An NFL with Brady as its face is all they had known.

