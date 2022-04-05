Red Sox 10, Twins 6

BOSTON (CBS) — Dingers. Long balls. Round trippers. It doesn’t matter what you call them, people love home runs. And the Red Sox should hit plenty of them once again in 2022. Boston mashed 219 homers last season, leading to a lot of rides in that laundry cart of theirs. That total was good for 10th in baseball and sixth in the American League. The Red Sox going to have to hit even more to keep up with the arms — or rather, bats — race in the AL East, with the Jays, Yankees and Rays all going yard more than Boston last season....

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO