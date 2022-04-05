ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Red Sox 10, Twins 6

ESPN
 3 days ago

LOB--Minnesota 6, Boston 7. 2B--Arraez (3), Kirilloff (2), Salazar (1), Arauz...

www.espn.com

FOX Sports

Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather. All-day rain was forecast for Thursday in New York. Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox finalize 2022 Opening Day roster: Travis Shaw, Hansel Robles make cut

The Red Sox have finalized their Opening Day roster for the start of the 2022 season, and they made some interesting moves in order to do so. First off, infielder Travis Shaw and right-hander Hansel Robles were both selected to the major-league roster, while righty Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Carrabis: 'People are sleeping on' this Red Sox lineup

Are the Boston Red Sox in a position to duplicate last year's surprising success?. A few question marks on the roster have left some hesitant to put the Red Sox on a pedestal in 2022. For instance, the starting rotation has plenty to prove, especially with Chris Sale set to miss time again due to injury. Plus, the bullpen is filled with uncertainty as manager Alex Cora still has yet to name a closer.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose Ralph Garza Jr. on waivers to Rays

Garza Jr., who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, was originally claimed off waivers by the Sox on March 24 after being designated for assignment by the Twins two days prior. Boston immediately optioned Garza Jr. to Triple-A Worcester upon acquiring him from Minnesota. The righty travelled with the WooSox...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox star reportedly turns down contract extension offer

The Boston Red Sox may have to wait a little bit longer to try and lock up one of their brightest young stars for the considerable future. Rafael Devers rejected a recent contract extension offered by the Red Sox, according to Z101 reporter Hector Gomez. The offer was apparently too low for Devers to even consider, as any talk of an extension will now be tabled during the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs In 2022?

BOSTON (CBS) — Dingers. Long balls. Round trippers. It doesn’t matter what you call them, people love home runs. And the Red Sox should hit plenty of them once again in 2022. Boston mashed 219 homers last season, leading to a lot of rides in that laundry cart of theirs. That total was good for 10th in baseball and sixth in the American League. The Red Sox going to have to hit even more to keep up with the arms — or rather, bats — race in the AL East, with the Jays, Yankees and Rays all going yard more than Boston last season....
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Mother of boy hit by thrown baseball sues Los Angeles Angels for negligence

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a game at the team's home stadium in 2019, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team's negligence.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tomase: Are Rafael Devers and Red Sox heading to a Betts conclusion?

Rafael Devers is giving off serious Mookie Betts vibes right now, and he has all the power. The news that Devers and the Red Sox couldn't agree to a contract extension Wednesday shouldn't be surprising. On the one hand, the Red Sox have yet to illustrate under Chaim Bloom that they're anxious to make anyone an offer they can't refuse. On the other, Devers seems intent on reaching free agency and earning whatever the market will bear.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

NBA commissioner Adam Silver focused on examining 'trend of star players not participating in a full complement of games'

NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday that while there was no specific discussion of the impending arbitration between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, he said his bigger concern moving forward is "a trend of star players not participating in a full complement of games," and hopes the league and the National Basketball Players Association can address it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy