KU win brought more viewers than ever on cable
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas’ comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship was the most-viewed title game on...hutchpost.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas’ comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship was the most-viewed title game on...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0