ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

KU win brought more viewers than ever on cable

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas’ comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship was the most-viewed title game on...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Television#Tnt#Ku#Ap#Jayhawks#Tbs#Baylor#Gonzaga#Cbs
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSU ‘terribly saddened’ after Steelers QB, former standout dead at 24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With the devastating loss of Steelers QB and former OSU standout Dwayne Haskins, the university has expressed their condolences to his loved ones. The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Friday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings, Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer and drove in a career-high five, and the St. Louis Cardinals celebrated Albert Pujols' return with a 9-0 season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yadier Molina threw out a runner trying to steal second in the first game of his final big league season, and Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who won the managerial debut of 35-year-old Oliver Marmol. Paul Goldschmidt drew four straight walks, the first player to do that on opening day since Manny Ramírez in 2002. The Pirates had just six hits and lost budding star Ke'Bryan Hayes to left forearm spasms in the first inning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

Amateur jockey wins Grand National in retirement race

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen had quite the retirement ride on Saturday. The 39-year-old Waley-Cohen marked his final race as a jockey by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats. “It's a fairy tale, it's...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

Drillers win over Wind Surge in season opener in Wichita

WICHITA — Last season, Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Andy Pages won High-A Central League Player of the Year honors after hitting 31 homers and collecting 88 RBI with the Great Lakes Loons. If Friday night’s 2022 Double-A opener is any indication, he might be in the conversation at the end of this season for the same award in the Texas League. Pages finished with two hits and three runs batted in to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-4 victory over the Wind Surge at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium.
WICHITA, KS
The Guardian

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, struck by car and killed in Florida

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning when he was stuck by a car in south Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders. He was 24. The former Ohio State University star, who beat out Joe Burrow to become the Buckeyes’ starter in 2018 and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft but released during his second season.
NFL
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy